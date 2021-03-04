EHT Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Chad J. Sabott, 47, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with Threats, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Weapon on 2/20/21.

Christopher L. Langley, 43, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespassing, on 2/21/21.

Frank J. Dinatale, 47, of Hamilton was arrestd and charged with DWI on 2/21/21.

Barry Veh Hardaway, 33, of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with Possession of Heroin on 2/21/21.

Steven T. Dunston, 46, of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with Shoplifting on 2/22/21.

Daniel L. Allen, 68, of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with Shoplifting on 2/23/21.

Whitney L. Bush, 28, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with Simple Assault on 2/24/21.

Jacob D. Cohen, 40, of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with Shoplifting on 2/24/21.