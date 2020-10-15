 Skip to main content
EHT Police Blotter
EHT Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Jasmine N. Johnson-Small, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with shoplifting.

Aufemia Wilkins, 40, of Ocean City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with shoplifting.

Eric F. Blazejewski, 44, of Newark, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with shoplifting.

Justin J. Liebers, 32, of Philadelphia, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with poss of heroin, poss of hypodermic needle.

Todd C. Gallagher, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with DWI, poss of CDS, poss of hypodermic needle, poss of paraphernalia.

Dillion Z. Quigley, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with obstruction, eluding, toxic chemicals, poss of paraphernalia.

Darryl W. Hampton, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with possess of marijuana, failure to give CDS to police.

Meredith A. Price, 31, of Philadelhia, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with DWI.

Jennifer I. Carranza-Trujillo, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting.

Guerra Gilberto, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting.

Charles H. Williams, 51, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting.

Edward J. Robinson, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting.

Nicholas J, Russo, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting.

Nicole Fichetola, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting.

Dayana Leon, 20, of Bridgeton, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with shoplifting.

Vilmari Mercado, 34, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with shoplifting.

Kera S. Reynolds, 43, Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with shoplifting.

Munirrah K. Mason, 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with shoplifting.

Terry L. Williams, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with obstruction, resisting, disorderly conduct.

Maurice J. Chiles, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with poss of handgun.

Joseph T. Seratore, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with DWI.

Joseph M. Eguaras, 42, of Ventnor, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with shoplifitng, poss of heroin, poss of paraphernalia.

Christopher T. Kelleher, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with criminal mischief with damage, criminal trespassing.

Jonathon J. Johns, 47, of Millville, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with shoplifting.

John A. Desalvo, 44, of Marmora, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with shoplifting.

