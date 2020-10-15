EHT Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Jasmine N. Johnson-Small, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with shoplifting.

Aufemia Wilkins, 40, of Ocean City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with shoplifting.

Eric F. Blazejewski, 44, of Newark, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with shoplifting.

Justin J. Liebers, 32, of Philadelphia, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with poss of heroin, poss of hypodermic needle.

Todd C. Gallagher, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with DWI, poss of CDS, poss of hypodermic needle, poss of paraphernalia.

Dillion Z. Quigley, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with obstruction, eluding, toxic chemicals, poss of paraphernalia.

Darryl W. Hampton, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with possess of marijuana, failure to give CDS to police.

Meredith A. Price, 31, of Philadelhia, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with DWI.