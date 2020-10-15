EHT Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Jasmine N. Johnson-Small, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with shoplifting.
Aufemia Wilkins, 40, of Ocean City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with shoplifting.
Eric F. Blazejewski, 44, of Newark, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with shoplifting.
Justin J. Liebers, 32, of Philadelphia, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with poss of heroin, poss of hypodermic needle.
Todd C. Gallagher, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with DWI, poss of CDS, poss of hypodermic needle, poss of paraphernalia.
Dillion Z. Quigley, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with obstruction, eluding, toxic chemicals, poss of paraphernalia.
Darryl W. Hampton, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with possess of marijuana, failure to give CDS to police.
Meredith A. Price, 31, of Philadelhia, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with DWI.
Jennifer I. Carranza-Trujillo, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting.
Guerra Gilberto, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting.
Charles H. Williams, 51, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting.
Edward J. Robinson, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting.
Nicholas J, Russo, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting.
Nicole Fichetola, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting.
Dayana Leon, 20, of Bridgeton, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with shoplifting.
Vilmari Mercado, 34, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with shoplifting.
Kera S. Reynolds, 43, Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with shoplifting.
Munirrah K. Mason, 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with shoplifting.
Terry L. Williams, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with obstruction, resisting, disorderly conduct.
Maurice J. Chiles, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with poss of handgun.
Joseph T. Seratore, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with DWI.
Joseph M. Eguaras, 42, of Ventnor, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with shoplifitng, poss of heroin, poss of paraphernalia.
Christopher T. Kelleher, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with criminal mischief with damage, criminal trespassing.
Jonathon J. Johns, 47, of Millville, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with shoplifting.
John A. Desalvo, 44, of Marmora, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with shoplifting.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!