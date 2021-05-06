EHT PAL Board Gives Green Light for New Indoor Turf Arena

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - It's been almost 8 years in the making, but the Egg Harbor Township PAL’s Executive Director and co-founder Hector Tavarez would argue it's been 32 long years in the making with a little chuckle and smile. Whichever it is, the construction of Buddy’s Adventure Zone has been full of obstacles, challenges and setbacks and now is pure satisfaction. In the end, not even a pandemic and Covid-19 would deny the Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League members their goal of building the multi purpose destination community center.

Buddy’s Adventure Zone was conceived by a youth and adult future planning committee in 2013 as an affordable multi purpose facility designed to challenge the body and the mind. The complex is located on a 5 acre lot at 2542 Ridge Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, adjacent to the organization's Ready to Ride, 30 acre OHV Park. The first building built in the complex was a 14,000 square foot STEM building. It was completed in July of 2020 at the height of the pandemic. Conceived, designed, built and being paid for by the organization, the first building alone was a big challenge. “We decided to build the STEM building first because we knew the STEM aspect provided more benefits to the members' futures. We know that we can help a member go to college or trade school and land a great job. We have no such guarantees in helping them become professional athletes”, said Tavarez.