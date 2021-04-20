EHC plans meaningful Arbor Day event

EGG HARBOR CITY – SustainableEHC, the city’s green team, will be holding a brief but meaningful Arbor Day ceremony at noon, Friday, April 30 in front of Egg Harbor City Hall, 500 London Ave.
The city will plant a weeping redbud tree in front of City Hall in memory of the residents who have died from COVID-19. According to the Atlantic County Health Department, 504 Egg Harbor City residents have tested positive for the virus, which has claimed the lives of 11 citizens.
“Planting this native weeping redbud tree will ensure they are remembered for years to come,” green team Chairwoman Nanette LoBiondo Galloway said.
In addition to the tree planting, the city will introduce residents to the precious gift it received from the New Jersey Forestry Service Big Tree Conservation Program of a sapling derived from the “mighty” Salem white oak tree. The foot-tall sapling was grown from an acorn of the 565-year-old white oak tree that tradition tells us shaded Lenni Lenape tribal leaders when they signed a treaty with John Fenwick in 1675. The tree stood in the burial grounds of the Religious Society of Friends, Salem County’s first meetinghouse, until it toppled over on June 6, 2019. The Forestry Service is distributing saplings to every municipality in New Jersey.
The sapling will be planted at City Hall in a concrete planter donated by business owners Jeff and Deborah Gabris of Garden Creations, where it will grow until it is large enough to be planted in a city park.
The families of those who died from COVID-19 and the public are invited to attend the tree planting and sapling dedication. Social distancing and mask wearing are required.
For more information, contact SustainableEHC at 609-457-2514, or visit sustainableehc.org.