Egg Harbor Township High School Youth Soccer Camp for Girls ages 8-14
Egg Harbor Township High School Youth Soccer Camp for Girls ages 8-14

The camp is designed for young girls who want to learn the fundamentals of soccer and have a lot of fun too! There will be emphasis on skills that will help campers learn correct soccer technique, as well as develop a sense of community pride. The camp is run by Coach Wiech and the assistant coaches of the Egg Harbor Township High School Girls’ Soccer Program. High School Senior members of the EHTHS Girls’ Soccer Program are Junior Coaches under the coaching staff and act as role models of sportsmanship and teamwork for participants. Camp will be organized into daily skill focuses with a snack break followed by small-sided games. Awards to be given out upon completion of camp.

The camp runs from Monday, June 21st through Thursday, June 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The cost is $125 per participant with a $10 DISCOUNT PRICE if you signup before May 31st. $75 for each additional participating family member

Cost includes 2021 EHTHS Girls’ Soccer Spirit Gear T-shirt.

For information visit: https://www.oncoursesystems.com/school/webpage/11191365/1140573

or email Coach Wiech at wiechc@eht.k12.nj.us

