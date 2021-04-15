 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor City to hold 14th annual Citywide Cleanup Day
0 comments

Egg Harbor City to hold 14th annual Citywide Cleanup Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
041521_gal_ehc_cleanup 1

Ryan Rodriguez and members of Sigma Beta Rho were the first group to clean up in Egg Harbor City during the month of April.

 PROVIDED

EGG HARBOR CITY – The city’s 14th annual Citywide Cleanup Day will be held 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 1. This is the second year the cleanup will be held “virtually” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the main cleanup day is May 1, participants can clean up any time during the month of April.

Individuals, families, organizations, teams or group of no more than 10 are asked register to cleanup a street, avenue, terrace, waterway or location in the city. Mask wearing and social distancing is required. SustainableEHC, the city’s green team, is inviting those who fish along the Mullica River to clean up the Clarks Landing area.

Unfortunately, due to gathering limits, there will be no “thank you” barbeque at the lake this year, but volunteers will be eligible to receive one of 28 prizes, including cash and/or gift cards. Groups, churches, schools, and non-profits will be eligible for a chance to receive $250, and individuals/families will be eligible for a $25 gift card.

Here's how to participate:

• Register your name and cleanup location or request a cleanup location assignment by sending an email to eggharborcitycleanup2021@gmail.com.

• Pick up gloves, trash bags and grabbers outside City Hall 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday by April 30.

• Complete your cleanup any time before May 2. Leave the bags alongside the road for the city to collect. Return grabbers to City Hall.

• Email a selfie or photo of your group’s cleanup location and the bags of litter collected, along with the group name, location, phone, and number of bags collected by midnight Sunday, May 2 to eggharborcitycleanup2021@gmail.com.

• All the requested information is needed to be entered into the drawing; one entry per person or group. There will be 14 group prizes and 14 individual/family prizes drawn. Winners will be notified by phone on or before Wednesday, May 5.

For more information, call Mayor Lisa Jiampetti, 609-457-8092.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News