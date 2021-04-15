Egg Harbor City to hold 14th annual Citywide Cleanup Day

EGG HARBOR CITY – The city’s 14th annual Citywide Cleanup Day will be held 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 1. This is the second year the cleanup will be held “virtually” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the main cleanup day is May 1, participants can clean up any time during the month of April.

Individuals, families, organizations, teams or group of no more than 10 are asked register to cleanup a street, avenue, terrace, waterway or location in the city. Mask wearing and social distancing is required. SustainableEHC, the city’s green team, is inviting those who fish along the Mullica River to clean up the Clarks Landing area.

Unfortunately, due to gathering limits, there will be no “thank you” barbeque at the lake this year, but volunteers will be eligible to receive one of 28 prizes, including cash and/or gift cards. Groups, churches, schools, and non-profits will be eligible for a chance to receive $250, and individuals/families will be eligible for a $25 gift card.

Here's how to participate:

• Register your name and cleanup location or request a cleanup location assignment by sending an email to eggharborcitycleanup2021@gmail.com.

• Pick up gloves, trash bags and grabbers outside City Hall 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday by April 30.