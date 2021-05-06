Egg Harbor City to form Garden Club

EGG HARBOR CITY – With the support of the SustainableEHC Green Team and the Coalition for a Safe Community, residents of Egg Harbor City are forming a Garden Club. A start-up meeting will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8 in the community garden at the rear of the Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 341 Cincinnati Ave. The public is welcome to attend.

The purpose of the club is to beautify the city, maintain several community gardens, brainstorm ideas for future gardening projects and provide education about gardening, sustainability and the benefits of planting native plants and trees.

The group also plans to provide the children of Egg Harbor City with positive activities, allowing them to be involved in their community, and connect adults for a common purpose.

"The more of us that get involved the more positive changes we can make,” organizer Kim Hesse said. “Please join us in helping Egg Harbor City bloom."

For more information, contact Kim Hesse at kaahesse@gmail.com.