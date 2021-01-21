Egg Harbor City Police Blotter Jan 4 to Jan 15, 2021

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Bolat, Murat, 29, of Egg Harbor City was arrested and charged with unlawful act, hinder apprehension on Jan 4, 2021.

Blann, Keane, 49, of Galloway was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, possession of CDS Heroin, Poss of drug paraphernalia, poss/sell hypo syringe, possess weapon, persons not to have weapons on Jan 6, 2021.

Gagliardi, Donna M., 47, of Egg harbor City was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Jan 6, 2021.

Brown, Joseph, 22, of Richland was arrested and charged with defiant trespasser on Jan 4, 2021.

Bolat, Murat, 29 of Egg Harbor City was arrested and charged with unlawful acts on Jan 6, 2021.

Sanders, Raymond D. Jr., 41 of Galloway was arrested and charged with possession of CDS or analog, possess marijuana/hash under 50g, distribute heroin/cocaine, CDS on school property, possess dum-dum bullets, poss weapon while committing CDS crime, persons not to have weapons on Jan 14, 2021.

Philips, Zahir, S., 29, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with unlawful acts on Jan 15, 2021.