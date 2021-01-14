East Lynne Theater Company's 2021 Season

As the award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company prepares for its upcoming 41st summer/fall production season in Cape May, NJ, it continues to produce virtual events for its YouTube Channel, https://www.tinyurl.com/ELTCYouTube, most of which will be free and can be viewed any time during a limited run in the comfort of one’s home. ELTC strongly recommends connecting the computer to the flat screen TV with an HDMI cable so the show can be seen on a larger screen with better sound. Some televisions have easy access to YouTube, in which case, most of ELTC's virtual shows can be viewed directly on the "big screen."

Up first, is Stephanie Garrett reading a speech by Ida B. Wells (1862 – 1931), "Lynching, Our National Crime," which was filmed at the Cape May Presbyterian Church, where ELTC usually performs. Wells delivered this speech at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909. It premieres on Thursday, January 28 at 8:00 PM EST and is available anytime through Sunday, February 28 at 11:59 PM. Direct link for viewing is https://tinyurl.com/ELTC-IDABWELLS. For those who have easy access to YouTube on their flat screen television, go to East Lynne Theater’s channel directly. This reading offered for free, but ELTC suggests donations be made to the NAACP.