Do I need to be more conservative with my investments as I age?

Life is a series of phases. The sequence typically looks like this: education, career, marriage, kids and retirement. Each of these phases requires some sort of financial planning and fiscal responsibility. Financial professionals often classify financial planning in 3 different stages.
Stage 1: Wealth protection, which typically occurs in your early stages of financial responsibility and independency.
Stage 2: Wealth accumulation, which occurs for the longest period. This stage includes starting a family, paying down debt, building your career and planning for retirement.
Stage 3: Wealth distribution — this is when the fruits of your labor should be enjoyed. Most of us plan on getting to retirement, but then what?
We often characterize retirement as one phase, but should we? Life expectancy continues to increase, which means more time in retirement. Some of us can expect to spend 20-30 years in retirement. Consider this, life in the beginning of retirement is going to look much different than toward the end. Most early retirees will enjoy time traveling and being active. As we continue to age, we expect to do and spend less. Most retirees as they age will also look to downsize and simplify life. Their focus turns from being active to focusing on time with the family, including loving on grandchildren.
It is well documented that we should be more conservative with our investments as we age. The risk associated with investments in retirement is heavily weighted by the fact that we will need to begin withdrawing those funds to replace our income. But do you need access to all those funds immediately? The answer is most likely no.
Your retirement assets should be structured according to when you need them. Some assets you may need right away to replace income, while others you may never plan to touch. If you plan to leave money to your children and grandchildren, that portion of your portfolio may end up being invested for a lengthy period. Chances are it will not be used for several decades. These are all discussions you should be having as you review the wealth distribution stage of your life.
Retirement can be exciting to think about, but certainly comes with some anxiety. But if you approach retirement just like you did in each stage of life, this can help to reduce uncertainty. Start by asking yourself some of these questions. How much money should I dedicate to each investment? How long will it last? How much income will I need to live comfortably? Are there tax and estate planning considerations? How much can I expect to leave to my heirs? What if there is an emergency?
There is never a blanket approach to planning for retirement. Every retiree has a unique set of desires and circumstances. Each phase of retirement should be approached uniquely.
Once you’ve come up with a plan, then stick to that plan and review it yearly. Remember, planning does not stop in retirement, but it may get more enjoyable!
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regard to your individual situation. To view form CRS visit https://bit.ly/KF-Disclosures.
