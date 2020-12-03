Do I need to be more conservative with my investments as I age?

Your retirement assets should be structured according to when you need them. Some assets you may need right away to replace income, while others you may never plan to touch. If you plan to leave money to your children and grandchildren, that portion of your portfolio may end up being invested for a lengthy period. Chances are it will not be used for several decades. These are all discussions you should be having as you review the wealth distribution stage of your life.

Retirement can be exciting to think about, but certainly comes with some anxiety. But if you approach retirement just like you did in each stage of life, this can help to reduce uncertainty. Start by asking yourself some of these questions. How much money should I dedicate to each investment? How long will it last? How much income will I need to live comfortably? Are there tax and estate planning considerations? How much can I expect to leave to my heirs? What if there is an emergency?

There is never a blanket approach to planning for retirement. Every retiree has a unique set of desires and circumstances. Each phase of retirement should be approached uniquely.

Once you’ve come up with a plan, then stick to that plan and review it yearly. Remember, planning does not stop in retirement, but it may get more enjoyable!