I wanted to express my appreciation to a local business in Mays Landing, The County Seat Florist. Yesterday I travelled to the area to visit the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery to pay respects to my Dad, who passed exactly one year ago from COVID-19. No one needs to be reminded that it has been a brutal year for everyone. My Dad contracted the illness early in the pandemic and funerals were still not allowed. My sister and I met the funeral director at the cemetery and thankfully were able to enter the cemetery and offer a final prayer. But there was no priest, no military send off, and no family besides my sister and me to say our goodbyes. Afterwards we each parked our cars in the McDonalds parking lot and spoke through open windows for two hours. And that was how we closed the day, remembering a man who had reached the ripe old age of 95, who had died during quarantine, without a visit from me for 49 days.
Fast forward to yesterday. Whenever I visit my parents graves I always stop into the County Seat Florist for flowers. And yesterday was no different. But it was. When I reached the door, it was locked. But as I rounded the corner to return to my car, a woman, whose name I do not have, peeked out the side door and asked if she could help me. I told her I was on my to the cemetery and wanted some flowers for the gravesite. She responded that they were completely sold out and closed because they had several funerals that day and the next. I thanked her and responded that it was the one year anniversary of my Dad’s passing and I hated to visit empty handed. With that she said go back to the front door and we can help you.
She could have easily sent me on my way, but she graciously welcomed me into the shop and I watched as she prepared a lovely bouquet. That simple gesture meant so much to me, and I thanked her and told her how much it meant to me. She could have easily closed the door. I wanted to let her know, if this is published in your paper, and if she happens to read it, that her sense of compassion really helped me yesterday. I will always stop in to The County Seat Florist when traveling to the area to honor my parents.