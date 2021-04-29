I wanted to express my appreciation to a local business in Mays Landing, The County Seat Florist. Yesterday I travelled to the area to visit the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery to pay respects to my Dad, who passed exactly one year ago from COVID-19. No one needs to be reminded that it has been a brutal year for everyone. My Dad contracted the illness early in the pandemic and funerals were still not allowed. My sister and I met the funeral director at the cemetery and thankfully were able to enter the cemetery and offer a final prayer. But there was no priest, no military send off, and no family besides my sister and me to say our goodbyes. Afterwards we each parked our cars in the McDonalds parking lot and spoke through open windows for two hours. And that was how we closed the day, remembering a man who had reached the ripe old age of 95, who had died during quarantine, without a visit from me for 49 days.