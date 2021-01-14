County Recognizes Behavioral Health Activists for Community Service

The Greg DiAntonio Memorial Foundation was recognized for its work in the substance use disorder area. The Foundation was started in 2013 by Pat and Kreni DiAntonio in the name of their son Greg who lost his battle with addiction in 2012. The Foundation’s primary focus is education and substance use disorder awareness and assistance. Through their annual Reggae Fest fundraiser in September and private contributions, the DiAntonio Foundation has provided resources, education, and recovery options to families and those struggling with addiction. The Foundation has provided funding for transportation to treatment. The Hope One Van, sober living rental assistance, family education sessions, medication, food, shopping vouchers, and other unique items for those in need. The Foundation works with many local agencies to assure that their funds are for those who, in most instances, “fall through the cracks” and their needs cannot be met by available government sources. This resource has been invaluable to the recovering community and the DiAntonio’s personal story has resonated with many Cape May County residents.

Lynda Fraizer is the school psychologist at the Richard M. Teitelman School of the Lower Cape May Regional School District. Lynda has had extensive experience in education throughout the county, including West Cape May and Special Services before she settled at RMT middle school in 2009. As a case manager and member of the child study team, she counsels and assists many young people who struggle with academics, have significant disabilities or lack of support from family and community, and helps them to succeed in school. She has always been present for her students. Lynda was a driving force in the establishment of the Positive Behavior Supports in School initiative that was started at RMT in 2015. This program focuses on recognizing good behavior and kindness in the students and the “Tiger Team” is a remarkable success. She also helps with the Supper Club for students which is an after-school event where students participate in a group dinner, homework help, and group games in order to provide support to students who otherwise may not have that support at home. Lynda was on the Mental Health Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board from 2012 through 2018 and is a certified trainer for Mental Health First Aid for youth. Lynda has aEd.S in School Psychology and has been practicing for 27 years.