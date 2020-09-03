CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County Freeholders and the Department of Emergency Management are both strongly advising residents to have a storm-ready plan in place that includes a safe sheltering opportunity with relatives or friends outside of our area. State and American Red Cross guidance regarding the Covid-19 pandemic may restrict traditional sheltering opportunities making it critical that County residents have a plan in place to safely relocate their families and pets shall an emergency evacuation be ordered.
“Sheltering locations and their capacity may be restricted during the pandemic for public health reasons”, said Cape May County Department of Emergency Management Director Martin Pagliughi. “We have a very active Atlantic hurricane season and we are strongly urging County families to secure a safe place to go in the event of an evacuation. Now is the time to make arrangements with relatives, friends, or even identify lodging facilities away from the County so shelters are available for those truly who have no other place to seek safety”.
Cape May County experienced full and partial evacuations during storm threats within the past ten years. During those events, hundreds of people went to local shelters; some decided only to seek refuge in a shelter hours before the arrival of the storm events because they had no other plan. County emergency management officials are imploring residents to establish sheltering opportunities away from our region now as the pandemic mandates certain public health measures that limit capacities at established shelters.
“Now, more than ever pre-planning is essential not only for the safety and well-being of your families but also for your neighbors who have no other options but to seek safety in a shelter”, said Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton. “Establish your evacuation plan now, and be prepared to act on it and travel to your destination shall it be necessary to do so. The Covid-19 pandemic touches many aspects of our lives, including planning for an emergency”.
“An evacuation destination is the most critical component of a family’s evacuation plan, and both the pandemic and active storm season highlight the importance of a plan”, Pagliughi said. “We also encourage families to make sure you have fuel in advance for travel; have all medications for your family and pets; your extended family and friends are aware of your destination, and your communication devices are fully charged”.
For additional information, please visit www.capemaycountynj.gov and visit the Emergency Management link.
