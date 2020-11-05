"Clearance Bag Sale" at Sea Isle City United Methodist Church

SEA ISLE CITY – Instead of a traditional Yard Sale, the members of Sea Isle City United Methodist Church will host a “Clearance Bag Sale” on Wednesday, November 4, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., during which shoppers can fill bags with items for a low “bulk rate” price. A variety of housewares, seasonal decorations, books, baby supplies, building materials and other gently used items will be offered during the sale.

The cost to fill a “small bag” with items is $2.00 per bag; and the cost to fill a “large bag” is $5:00.

This indoor event will take place in Fellowship Hall, located adjacent to the church on JFK Boulevard (between Central Avenue and Park Road). All shoppers area reminded to practice social distancing and to wear face masks.

For additional information about the Sea Isle City United Methodist Church’s “Clearance Bag Sale” on November 4, please phone 609-231-4929.