SOMERS POINT — Congratulations to Christina Cairns, a Registrar in Patient Access, who has been chosen as the Shore Medical Center Employee for the Month for September for consistently delivering outstanding person-centered service and embodying Shore’s mission, vision and values. Christina has been a member of the Shore family since 2015.
During the pandemic she really stepped up and led the charge to make her department more efficient. Mike Smith, Administrative Director for Revenue Cycle Billing said Christina wears many hats, handling the front desk where she is sometimes a gatekeeper and other times a concierge but does it all with grace, compassion and care for our patients. Christina’s management team members constantly report that she goes above and beyond for our patients every day.
Christina regularly assists our patients who come to the hospital without the necessary information from their primary care physician by reaching out to their doctor’s office as well as assisting them with any needed follow up. She likewise always supports her team and jumps in to help wherever she can. “She is one of our all-stars and works incredibly hard every day,” according to Mike Smith.
Christina Cairns resides in Ventnor, NJ.
