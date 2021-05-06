Celebrate outside at Stockton Benefit on the Boardwalk for Student Relief Fund

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton University Foundation will host a Benefit on the Boardwalk at 6 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the Stockton University Atlantic City campus.
This special new event takes the place of the Foundation’s annual Scholarship Benefit Gala this year and will support Stockton’s Student Relief Fund, which provides emergency support for students who face severe financial challenges.
“Many students have lost the ability to support themselves and their families financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dan Nugent, chief development officer and executive director of the Foundation. “The support from this event will directly impact these students, helping them stay in school and ensuring they will complete their educations.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Benefit will take advantage of the variety of outdoor spaces offered throughout the University’s Atlantic City Residential Complex, including the spacious garden quad and the beach quad which leads to the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk.
The evening will feature hors d’oeuvres, a variety of food and dessert stations, Osprey-inspired cocktails, specialty beer from Pinelands Brewing Company and Tuckahoe Brewing Company and more. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment from the Parrot Beach Band, a 50/50 raffle and other activities including a photo booth and lawn games.
“We are looking forward to an evening that not only supports an incredible cause like the Student Relief Fund, but also brings together the dedicated donors and friends who enable Stockton to keep students first and allow the Foundation to fulfill its mission,” said Donna Buzby, chair of the Foundation. “We can‘t wait to see everyone in person!”
Many businesses and individuals who support the traditional Gala year after year have signed on to support the Benefit on the Boardwalk, including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 351, the Gala’s headline sponsor for the past 13 years.
“There was no question whether we’d support Stockton and its students through this new event,” said Dan Cosner, business manager for IBEW Local 351. “To support an event that truly helps Stockton students complete their education is an honor to be a part of.”
Other sponsors include: ACDevco; AtlantiCare; Calvi Electric Company; Capaldi Reynolds & Pelosi, P.A. CPA; Ciccone & Koseff, CPA’s; Falasca Mechanical Inc.; FantaSea Resorts; Fulton Bank of New Jersey; Fiduciary Trust International; Glenn Insurance, Inc.; Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City; Michelle and H. Paxson Keates; Pennoni; Pepsi; SOSH Architects; and South Jersey Gas.
To view sponsorship opportunities, purchase tickets or make a donation, visit stockton.edu/boardwalkbenefit. For more information, contact Alicia McMackin, associate director of development, at 609-652-4861 or alicia.mcmackin@stockton.edu.