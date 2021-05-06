Celebrate outside at Stockton Benefit on the Boardwalk for Student Relief Fund

“We are looking forward to an evening that not only supports an incredible cause like the Student Relief Fund, but also brings together the dedicated donors and friends who enable Stockton to keep students first and allow the Foundation to fulfill its mission,” said Donna Buzby, chair of the Foundation. “We can‘t wait to see everyone in person!”

Many businesses and individuals who support the traditional Gala year after year have signed on to support the Benefit on the Boardwalk, including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 351, the Gala’s headline sponsor for the past 13 years.

“There was no question whether we’d support Stockton and its students through this new event,” said Dan Cosner, business manager for IBEW Local 351. “To support an event that truly helps Stockton students complete their education is an honor to be a part of.”

Other sponsors include: ACDevco; AtlantiCare; Calvi Electric Company; Capaldi Reynolds & Pelosi, P.A. CPA; Ciccone & Koseff, CPA’s; Falasca Mechanical Inc.; FantaSea Resorts; Fulton Bank of New Jersey; Fiduciary Trust International; Glenn Insurance, Inc.; Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City; Michelle and H. Paxson Keates; Pennoni; Pepsi; SOSH Architects; and South Jersey Gas.

To view sponsorship opportunities, purchase tickets or make a donation, visit stockton.edu/boardwalkbenefit. For more information, contact Alicia McMackin, associate director of development, at 609-652-4861 or alicia.mcmackin@stockton.edu.