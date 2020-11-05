Celebrate America Recycles Day with a Recycled Art Contest and Craft Classes online

The first class will be held Thursday, November 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. and will show participants how to create a flag bunting. A flag bunting is a great way brighten up brighten up your home or workspace or to decorate for birthdays or other celebrations.

Artist Anne Cecil will lead participants through the steps to select materials, fold the paper to form triangular flags and how to assemble the flags to create a personalized bunting. Anne will present live, and participants will be able to follow along, ask questions and get help from the comfort of their homes. This workshop is ideal for ages 10 and up. Younger participants should have someone older with them to assist. A supply list will be provided, and instructions and other reference materials will be posted on ACUA’s website to access after the event. There is no cost to participate, and more information, including registration can be found at http://acua.com/EventItem.aspx?id=8857.