Cedar Creek HS announces Teacher and ESP of the Year

EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek High School Principal Scott Parker has announced the Teacher of the Year recipient for his school is John T. Stephan, while Paula Londono has been selected as the Educational Services Professional of the Year.
Stephan teaches English and theater and also serves as the theater program director. He grew up in Rahway, and currently resides in Sicklerville. He came to Cedar Creek in February 2017 after teaching at Cumberland Regional High School for 8 ½ years. He is a 2004 graduate of Rahway High School. He then received a B.A. degree in English and a B.A. degree in K-12 Subject Matter Education with a minor in theater from Rowan University, followed by a Masters degree in Theater Education from the University of Northern Colorado and a Masters of Fine Arts Theater (Directing) from the University of Idaho.
Stephan knew he wanted to be a teacher at an early age. “My third-grade teacher, Mrs. Leonard, has left an impact on my life and definitely plays a key role in inspiring me to become a teacher,” he said. “She is just one of the many talented and dedicated educators who have laid the foundation of my journey into this profession.”
“My college English Education professor, Dr. Donna Jorgenson was my biggest mentor. “She challenged me to be the best version of myself and to produce the best work as an educator. Her passion, support, guidance and extremely high standards of excellence are what has shaped me as an educator.”
Stephan enjoys teaching at his school. ”I am surrounded by amazing and dedicated colleagues and supportive administration,” he said. “There’s a family atmosphere at Cedar Creek between the staff and students and high expectations and standards of what is expected of everyone. The connections and relationships made with the students are the best things about being a teacher.”
He acknowledges that COVID-19 has changed his role. “This pandemic has made it a challenge to establish these connections and relationships through virtual realms,” he said. “However, it has forced me to become creative and innovative in how I can still achieve this in order to create an environment where my students feel safe and confident enough to be the best versions of themselves.”
Londono is in her 31st year in the district and currently serves as a guidance counselor. She taught at Oakcrest High School for 22 years before moving to Cedar Creek nine years ago. She grew up in Somers Point where she graduated from Mainland Regional High School, and now resides in Egg Harbor Township.
She is a graduate of The College of New Jersey and received Masters degrees from Rowan University and Wilmington University in Student Personnel Services.
She thought about making education a career as a teenager. “I always thought about teaching as a career throughout high school, but college sealed the deal,” she said. “And then, as a teacher, I knew I wanted to be a guidance counselor. It just took time to make it happen.”
“The students and faculty here provide a feeling of home and I thoroughly look forward to seeing my colleagues and students when I enter the building. The guidance office is a great place to work thanks to amazing co-workers that I also get to call friends. And the teenagers are awesome!”
Londono has numerous colleagues that she credits for advancing her career. “While I have had so many mentors throughout my career and consider my current supervisor, Karen Cavalieri a significant one, as well as the current teacher of the year, John Stephan, former Oakcrest High School Principal Dr. Dennis Foreman was definitely my first mentor and I will be forever grateful that he hired me,” she added.
Like Stephan, she also found the pandemic challenging. “Figuring out how to work online and still make connections was a problem,” she said. “One on one Google Meets are a great alternative to meeting in person. Google classroom has been a great addition for the guidance department and one we will continue to use.”
