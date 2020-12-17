Cedar Creek HS announces Teacher and ESP of the Year

Stephan enjoys teaching at his school. ”I am surrounded by amazing and dedicated colleagues and supportive administration,” he said. “There’s a family atmosphere at Cedar Creek between the staff and students and high expectations and standards of what is expected of everyone. The connections and relationships made with the students are the best things about being a teacher.”

He acknowledges that COVID-19 has changed his role. “This pandemic has made it a challenge to establish these connections and relationships through virtual realms,” he said. “However, it has forced me to become creative and innovative in how I can still achieve this in order to create an environment where my students feel safe and confident enough to be the best versions of themselves.”

Londono is in her 31st year in the district and currently serves as a guidance counselor. She taught at Oakcrest High School for 22 years before moving to Cedar Creek nine years ago. She grew up in Somers Point where she graduated from Mainland Regional High School, and now resides in Egg Harbor Township.

She is a graduate of The College of New Jersey and received Masters degrees from Rowan University and Wilmington University in Student Personnel Services.