Cooper presented to Cape Veterinary Hospital for a fish hook in his nostril. Other than licking at the hook periodically, Cooper seemed un-phased by his newly acquired jewelry. Cooper was sedated and given an injection of pain medication before the removal of the hook began. A pair of wire cutters (sterilized) was used to cut the hook before carefully removing each barb. Cooper woke up great and was sent home with an antibiotic as well as a pain medication to help with his healing.
