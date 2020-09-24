 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape Veterinary Hospital
0 comments

Cape Veterinary Hospital

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Cooper presented to Cape Veterinary Hospital for a fish hook in his nostril. Other than licking at the hook periodically, Cooper seemed un-phased by his newly acquired jewelry. Cooper was sedated and given an injection of pain medication before the removal of the hook began. A pair of wire cutters (sterilized) was used to cut the hook before carefully removing each barb. Cooper woke up great and was sent home with an antibiotic as well as a pain medication to help with his healing.

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway Kienzle homestead
Cat

Historic Galloway Kienzle homestead

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

+2
Secrets of lavender gardens
Cat

Secrets of lavender gardens

There is no better feeling than the one a gardener gets when taking an early morning stroll through the yard, a steaming cup of coffee in hand…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News