Cape May County 4-H Cares Community Service Projects Helped to Stock Local Food Pantries

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program sponsored Community Service projects this holiday season as a way for 4-H members to give back to the community. The 4-H initiative, Cape May County 4-H Cares, consisted of two service projects – one in November and one in December to help stock food pantries at this challenging time and help those in need in Cape May County.

Linda Horner, 4-H Program Coordinator for Cape May County, said, “Giving back to others is such an important part of 4-H, and 4-H members have fun working together to help others. However, it has been difficult for our 4-H members to do this during the pandemic. These projects gave them a way to give back safely and share their efforts with fellow club members with photos. We are very proud of our 4-H members who along with their families donated to a number of food pantries in the area.”