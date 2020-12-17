 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May City Seasonal 2021 Beach Tags on Sale now
0 comments

Cape May City Seasonal 2021 Beach Tags on Sale now

  • 0

CAPE MAY – Give a gift that’s merry and bright this holiday! Discounted seasonal 2021 Cape May City beach tags are currently on sale. The discounted price of $25 is only available Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. Seasonal Beach tags are $30 starting January 1, 2021.

New this year, beach tags can be purchased via the VIPLY app. An additional fee per tag applies for sales through the app. A link to download the app is available at CapeMayCity.com. Mail order forms can also be downloaded at CapeMayCity.com.

Beach tags can be purchased in person at the following locations: The Beach Tag Office located at 704 Beach Ave. Beach Tag Office hours are Monday - Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Tax office located at 643 Washington St. Tax office hours are Monday - Friday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., closed Sat. and Sun. All offices are closed on Dec. 25.

Veterans tags can be picked up at the tax office only, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tags purchased via the VIPLY app also must be picked up in person.

For additional information, visit CapeMayCity.com or call 609-884-9540. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Twitter@capemaycity.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat

Galloway Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News