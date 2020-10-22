Cape May City awarded grant to help small businesses

Cape May City – Governor Murphy announced funding for a COVID-19 Relief Grant Program for businesses in the Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) Area of Cape May City. The area is bounded by Washington Street to the east, Ocean Street to the South, Broad Street and Lafayette Street to the west, and Queen Street to the north.

The grant provides $88,000 for grants to small businesses and non-profits in the designated area. There at least 56 businesses located in the Neighborhood Preservation Area.

City Manager Jerry Inderwies stated, “this is the second grant that the City has secured for this important neighborhood. We appreciate the Governor’s support of the Lafayette/Franklin Street Neighborhood.”