NORTH CAPE MAY – Burke Motor Group is partnering with Lower Cape May Little League in North Cape May for the 2020 baseball season. Burke has joined forces with the national Chevy Youth Baseball program to provide new equipment for the teams as well as a monetary donation to support their season. Burke Motor Group provided an equipment kit to Lower Cape May Little League that included useful items such as batpacks, scorebooks, industrial-strength batting tees, ball buckets and T-shirts. The sponsorship was also set to include free youth clinics, however due to the situation surrounding COVID-19, this year’s Chevy Youth Baseball Clinics were suspended until further notice. In addition, Burke Motor Group presented a $500 check representing a one-time monetary contribution to Lower Cape May Little League. Although the season holds a bit of uncertainty, Lower Cape May Little League representative Brian Heacock shared that they do hope to have a fall season. 2020 marks the 15th year for the Chevy Youth Baseball program. Since its introduction, the program has benefitted more than 8 million young people in communities where Chevrolet’s customers live, work and play, and provided 163 thousand kits and 1,978 free youth clinics. For more information about Chevy Youth Baseball, please visit chevrolet.com/youthsports. For more information on Burke Motor Group, visit burkemotorgroup.com.
About Burke Motor Group For over 108 years, Burke Motor Group’s family-owned dealership has helped drivers from across the Jersey Shore find the perfect vehicle. At Burke, you will find an incredible selection of the newest models straight from Buick, GMC, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Subaru and Volkswagen, as well as pre-owned vehicles in a variety of makes and models. We also have in-house financing and an onsite OEM factory-certified service department to serve you better. Burke is proud to be home of the Burke Promise, an initiative committed to serving our community. For more information, visit BurkeMotorGroup.com or call (609) 465-6000. # # # Media Contact:
