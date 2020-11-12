Bob, Carol, Ben and Elena Irwin are Cape May MAC Volunteers of the Month for November

CAPE MAY — Bob, Carol, Ben and Elena Irwin, of West Cape May, N.J. are the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteers of the Month for November. Director of Media Relations Susan Krysiak nominated them for the honor, for their enthusiastic participation as volunteer models in a recent video shoot by videographer Tom Grayson, which captures what it’s like to take one of Cape May MAC’s new City Guide Golf Cart tours around Cape Island. “The Irwins made this long morning video shoot so much fun and productive,” said Krysiak “They were easy-going and helpful, spending a good few hours riding around to Cape May’s historic sites and locations, to capture footage and photos to promote this new tour offering. As a non-profit, our goal is always to be as efficient as possible. Our volunteers truly make that possible, and we rely on them in so many ways. This is one more way that Cape May MAC volunteers can pitch in and help out. We are so glad for their support, and we greatly appreciate them.” Cape May MAC has many public tours and events open to the public now and throughout the holiday season. For information, visit capemaymac.org. For information on City Guide Golf Cart tours, contact Susan Gibson at 609-224-6030 for details. Two business days advance notice is required to make a reservation. For information on the variety of Cape May MAC volunteer opportunities available, please contact Ayeshah Dickerson at 609-224-6029, or email her at adickerson@capemaymac.org. Cape May MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation, and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Cape May MAC membership is open to all. For information about year-round schedule of tours, festivals, and special events, visit capemaymac.org. For Cape May COVID-19 information, visit capemaystrong.org.