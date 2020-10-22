Beacon Animal Rescue celebrates Howl-O-Ween with two fun events

OCEAN VIEW — Beacon Animal Rescue, the nonprofit, volunteer-based, animal rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties, will celebrate the Halloween season with two family-friendly events: a spooky walk through festive décor with animatronics and a pet costume contest and parade.

HOWL-o-ween Tricks and Treats:

Take a spooky walk around the property grounds at 382 US-9, Cape May, from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The home owners, volunteers of Beacon, will go all-out, filling their entire grounds with creepy Halloween decorations, animatronics, and special effects – including Dr. Frankenstein’s lab with his famous monster.

Guests are welcome to come to this free event in costume and, while there they can enjoy some wrapped sweet treats and visit with some of Beacon's adoptable dogs. Beacon swag will be on sale and donations for the nonprofit organization will be accepted.

Second-annual HOWL-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest and Parade: