Beacon Animal Rescue celebrates Howl-O-Ween with two fun events

OCEAN VIEW — Beacon Animal Rescue, the nonprofit, volunteer-based, animal rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties, will celebrate the Halloween season with two family-friendly events: a spooky walk through festive décor with animatronics and a pet costume contest and parade.
HOWL-o-ween Tricks and Treats:
Take a spooky walk around the property grounds at 382 US-9, Cape May, from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The home owners, volunteers of Beacon, will go all-out, filling their entire grounds with creepy Halloween decorations, animatronics, and special effects – including Dr. Frankenstein’s lab with his famous monster.
Guests are welcome to come to this free event in costume and, while there they can enjoy some wrapped sweet treats and visit with some of Beacon's adoptable dogs. Beacon swag will be on sale and donations for the nonprofit organization will be accepted.
Second-annual HOWL-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest and Parade:
Beacon’s 2nd annual HOWL-O-Ween pet costume contest and parade will once again take place at LeGates Farm Market, 3400 Bayshore Road, Cape May, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Registration is from 10-11:45 a.m. and is $10 per dog. The parade starts at noon sharp, immediately followed by the costume contest. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Best in Show; Best Small Dog Costume; Best Large Dog Costume; Best Costume (for a non-dog pet); Best Pet/Owner Look-a-Like; and Best Group Costume. Aside from the parade, LeGates will have fun fall-themed, family activities and Beacon’s adoptables will be on site.
“We love Halloween at Beacon Animal Rescue,” says Ryan Parker, executive director. “And with two awesome outdoor events, folks can have some great family fun while being safe.”
For more information about the events, find Beacon Animal Rescue on Facebook.com. For info on Beacon, go to BeaconAnimalRescue.org.
Beacon Animal Rescue’s mission is to rescue, shelter, and find loving homes for cats and dogs; to educate the community about responsible treatment of companion animals; and to promote the practice of spaying and neutering. Beacon Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working to ensure that homeless cats and dogs are given a safe haven from shelters that euthanize animals.
