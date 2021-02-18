Aviation Museum Awarded State of NJ Travel and Tourism Grant

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum will receive funding in 2021 through a cooperative marketing grant from the New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism. The grant will assist in the museum’s digital and print marketing campaign Return to the Shore. Following a difficult year in which many businesses at the NJ Shore struggled, the museum is appreciative for the support and eager to welcome larger crowds to the 92,000-square-foot hangar. In 2020, the museum reopened July 3 at 25% of its total capacity. The staff is planning 2021 events including a four-part virtual lecture, “Wings & Things” and the 25th annual AirFest.
The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is inside historic Hangar No. 1 at the Cape May Airport. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945. Current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, see usnasw.org or call 609-886-8787.