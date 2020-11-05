Author Doug Tallamy Is Virtually Coming To Town!

Dr. Tallamy cites the decline of the box turtle as illustrative of the much broader problem of habitat fragmentation. Box turtles were once abundant in NJ, but large lawns, paving, hardscaping, etc. are their enemies. If you have seen a box turtle in your yard this year, it’s most likely because you are next to a natural area or that you have enough natural plant cover, leaf litter, etc. to give them the food and protection they need. Keep up the good landscaping ! Box turtles typical needs are shared by countless other species: chickadees, woodpeckers, toads, butterflies, bees and many other fauna creatures seen and unseen. As importantly, the soil health made up by beneficial soil elements, fungi, etc. are critical building blocks for what happens above and below ground; degraded or destroyed by toxic chemicals, compaction and erosion. Invasive plants that are generally useless to native insects and other essential creatures crowd out, smother, strangle and can even toxify the native plants and soils that we all need.