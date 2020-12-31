AtlantiCare medical student’s great excuse for missing first rotation in NICU

A fourth-year medical student missed his first day working in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s (ARMC) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Sean Farrell says his wife Cindy Ciccotelli Farrell, also a fourth year medical student at the hospital, went into labor Monday morning, December 7. Sean brought her to the Center for Childbirth at ARMC’s Mainland Campus in Pomona, NJ, where he was scheduled to start a two-week rotation in the NICU several hours later.

The couple’s daughter, Lainey, arrived that evening weighing 5 lbs., 9.6 oz. Because she was born nearly six weeks early, Lainey’s care continued in the NICU.

Sean says he knew he’d have a great experience learning in the NICU, but he didn’t anticipate doing so as a medical student and as a dad.

“I didn’t think she’d get to celebrate her first Christmas until next year,” says Sean.

“We have a greater appreciation professionally, and personally, for the care our Labor and Delivery, Maternal Newborn, and NICU colleagues give all families,” says Cindy. “We are treasuring celebrating the holidays with our beautiful daughter as we learn the joys of parenting.”