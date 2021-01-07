Atlantic County Young Lawyers Division holds virtual magic show

On Sunday, December 20, 2020, the Atlantic County Young Lawyers Division held a virtual magic show for children of all ages. The magic show featured Chad Juros who is an award winning entertainer who has been honored to share his magic and inspirational story for audiences across the world for over 20 years. The ACYLD was so happy to be able to bring a little magic into the lives of so many children during these difficult times! Each year the ACYLD relies upon donations from ACBA members and local attorneys to fund these events. If you are interested in donating, please contact Kasi M. Gifford, Chair of the ACYLD at https://www.atcobaryld.com.
Additionally, the Pleasantville School District was proud to support the ACYLD Holiday Event on December 17, 2020, when approximately forty families and students in our community received a visit from Santa Claus who delivered a magic kit along with various Christmas gifts and presents for the children. The Pleasantville School District was able to deliver the presents through its transportation department. “During these challenging times, people are struggling. Our District is proud to partner with the Young Lawyers in Atlantic County and provide joy to our families by delivering a little Christmas magic” said Superintendent Dr. Natakie Chestnut-Lee. Photos of the Holiday Event are attached hereto.
Any questions or for further comment from Dr. Chestnut-Lee, please call 609 383 6800 x2507