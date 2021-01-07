Atlantic County Young Lawyers Division holds virtual magic show

On Sunday, December 20, 2020, the Atlantic County Young Lawyers Division held a virtual magic show for children of all ages. The magic show featured Chad Juros who is an award winning entertainer who has been honored to share his magic and inspirational story for audiences across the world for over 20 years. The ACYLD was so happy to be able to bring a little magic into the lives of so many children during these difficult times! Each year the ACYLD relies upon donations from ACBA members and local attorneys to fund these events. If you are interested in donating, please contact Kasi M. Gifford, Chair of the ACYLD at https://www.atcobaryld.com.