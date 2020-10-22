Atlantic City to host Regional Stand Down event

The Atlantic City Regional Stand Down mobile event serving homeless and at risk veterans will be at St. Michael's parking lot at 9 N. Georgia Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services include: VA medical, mental health, benefits, claims, housing, employment and a giveaway of men's and women's clothing. Sponsors of the event include the American Legion, Camden Catholic Charities, American Red Cross, Disabled American Veterans, Veteran Administration, Veterans of Foreign Wars, NJ Casino Commission and the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.