 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City to host Regional Stand Down event
0 comments

Atlantic City to host Regional Stand Down event

  • 0

The Atlantic City Regional Stand Down mobile event serving homeless and at risk veterans will be at St. Michael's parking lot at 9 N. Georgia Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services include: VA medical, mental health, benefits, claims, housing, employment and a giveaway of men's and women's clothing. Sponsors of the event include the American Legion, Camden Catholic Charities, American Red Cross, Disabled American Veterans, Veteran Administration, Veterans of Foreign Wars, NJ Casino Commission and the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

For information contact Pat Carney at 302-358-9736 or Jim Scanlon at 732-306-9268.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat

EHT Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …

Cat

Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News