Atlantic City Electric Reminds Customers of Important Programs and Assistance Available to Aid Those Who Are Behind on Their Energy Bills

MAYS LANDING – Atlantic City Electric is reminding customers who may be financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to contact the company now to establish payment arrangements and get connected to customer assistance programs that can help get their accounts up to date. Atlantic City Electric recognizes the ongoing financial challenges some customers are facing as a result of the pandemic and is committed to working with customers individually to help with the continuation of their electric service.
The most important step that customers who are past due on their Atlantic City Electric bill can take is to call 800-642-3780 or visit atlanticcityelectric.com/help as soon as possible. Customers should never wait until they are in crisis to contact Atlantic City Electric. Customers must contact the company now!
Atlantic City Electric Customer Care will work with customers having difficulty paying their energy bill by helping enroll customers into available payment options, including:
• Flexible payment arrangements that offer tailored payment plans
• Eliminating down payment/security deposit requirements
• Extending payment periods for balances
• Connecting customers with energy assistance funds
Millions of dollars in energy assistance remains available for customers. Atlantic City Electric works closely with its community partners to connect customers with grants and programs like LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP provides grants in varying amounts based on a household's income size, type of fuel, and type of dwelling, with no pay back required. Customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Community Affairs website, by contacting their local LIHEAP Agency, or by calling 800-510-3102. Residents also can access the Department of Community Affairs self-screening tool to help determine what energy assistance benefits they may qualify for.
Other programs supporting Atlantic City Electric customers include:
• The Universal Service Fund (USF) helps ensure energy bills are more affordable for eligible customers. Call 1-800-510-3102 or visit energyassistance.nj.gov for information.
• New Jersey SHARES is a nonprofit corporation that provides assistance to income eligible customers. Visit njsharesgreen.org or call 1-866-657-4273.
• The Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) program provides relief on natural gas and electric bills for low-to moderate income customers experiencing a temporary financial crisis. Customers can call 732-982-8710 or visit njpoweron.org.
• Lifeline is a utility assistance program that offers $225 to persons who meet certain income guidelines. Utility customers as well as tenants whose utility bills are included in their rent can call 1-800-792-9745 for details.
Customers who have the financial ability, can help support those in need by contributing to the New Jersey SHARES Good Neighbor Energy Fund or the Gift of Energy program. Learn how at atlanticcityelectric.com/help.
To further support customers and communities across South Jersey, Atlantic City Electric has contributed more than $1.2 million to support local communities, including support for southern New Jersey pandemic relief efforts with donations to local foodbanks, grants to small businesses and scholarships to local students impacted by COVID-19. In December, the company continued its support for customers affected by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing $100,000 to NJ SHARES to help support customers who are struggling to meet their energy needs. The donation will fund grants up to $700 for Atlantic City Electric customers who meet the agency's income criteria.
In addition to payment arrangements and energy assistance support, Atlantic City Electric has many programs that can help customers manage their monthly energy bill, including Budget Billing,
which averages payments over a 12-month period. The company also offers energy efficiency programs and energy saving information to help customers reduce their energy usage. Information regarding these programs can be found at atlanticcityelectric.com/save.
Atlantic City Electric is a unit of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), the nation’s leading energy provider, with approximately 10 million customers. Atlantic City Electric provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 560,000 customers in southern New Jersey.