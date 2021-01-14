Atlantic City Electric Reminds Customers of Important Programs and Assistance Available to Aid Those Who Are Behind on Their Energy Bills

MAYS LANDING – Atlantic City Electric is reminding customers who may be financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to contact the company now to establish payment arrangements and get connected to customer assistance programs that can help get their accounts up to date. Atlantic City Electric recognizes the ongoing financial challenges some customers are facing as a result of the pandemic and is committed to working with customers individually to help with the continuation of their electric service.

The most important step that customers who are past due on their Atlantic City Electric bill can take is to call 800-642-3780 or visit atlanticcityelectric.com/help as soon as possible. Customers should never wait until they are in crisis to contact Atlantic City Electric. Customers must contact the company now!

Atlantic City Electric Customer Care will work with customers having difficulty paying their energy bill by helping enroll customers into available payment options, including:

• Flexible payment arrangements that offer tailored payment plans

• Eliminating down payment/security deposit requirements

• Extending payment periods for balances

• Connecting customers with energy assistance funds