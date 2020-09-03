Scouts and leaders from Boy Scout Troop 389 met with Megan Werber, general manager of the Bass Pro Shops in Atlantic City, on July 31 to receive new camping equipment from a grant from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund. Pictured from left are: Troop Committee Chair Peter Karabashian, Scoutmaster Mike Jorgenson, Scout Mason Campsmith, Scout Brandon Jorgenson, Scout Logan Campsmith, Bass Pro General Manager Megan Werber, Scout Hunter Jorgenson, and Scout Leader Jeffrey Campsmith.