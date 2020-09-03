EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Boy Scout Troop 389, chartered by Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township, recently received a grant from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund for new camping equipment, just in time for the Troop’s August 21-22 outing to Treasure Island on the Delaware River.
“Our Troop has been steadily growing and our Scouts love to camp and go backpacking so this new equipment was exactly what we needed,” said Scoutmaster Mike Jorgenson. “It was in God’s perfect timing that we received this equipment right when we needed it.”
The grant provided $1,800 worth of camping equipment, including eight Ascend Orion 3 three-person tents, one Bass Pro 3 burner high output propane stove, two cast iron camp ovens, and two five-piece cast iron cookware sets. Several scouts and Troop leaders picked up the new equipment at the Bass Pro Shop in Atlantic City on July 31, where they met with Megan Werber, the store’s general manager.
Jorgenson said the Scouts had the opportunity to get trained on how to set up the tents and other equipment during Scout meetings prior to their August 21-22 camping trip, where the tents, stove, and cookware were all put to good use.
“We’re very grateful to Bass Pro Corporate and the staff in the Atlantic City store for supporting our Troop and helping us reach our goal of training our Scouts to be skilled outdoorsmen,” said Troop Committee Chair Peter Karabashian, who worked on the grant application with Troop Treasurer Dr. James Wurzer. “Our Scouts have used the equipment and they especially love the tents because they’re easy to assemble, lightweight, and rainproof.”
