Atlantic Christian School is pleased to announce its Honor Roll recipients for the 2019-20 school year for students in grades one through 12. Elementary students in grades one to five who earned a 95% average or higher in every major subject received the Highest Honors designation and students who received an 85%-94% average in every major subject received the Honors designation. Middle school and high school students in grades six through 12 who earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.8 or higher at the end of the school year received the Highest Honors designation. Students in grades six through 12 who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5-3.79 received the Honors designation.
Grade 1
Highest Honors
Jayden Bird (Mays Landing)
Caitlin Doucett (Mays Landing)
Julia DiMaio (EHT)
Dominik Gilbert (EHT)
Kennedy Jackson (EHT)
Hayden Kent (EHT)
Lily Kimmerley (EHT)
Alexandra Lincoln (Mays Landing)
Erik Macpherson (EHT)
Charlotte Newman (EHT)
Kingsly Zeng (Mays Landing)
Honors
Nolan Bohs (EHT)
Kye Costello (EHT)
Hunter Cross (EHT)
Kareemah Dangerfield (EHT)
Logan Dozier (Atlantic City)
Isabella Gaffney (Galloway)
Maverick Haltom (Somers Point)
Selah Melody (EHT)
Aria Moss (Mays Landing)
Khaleesi Nyanankpe (Mays Landing)
Devyn Piccinino (EHT)
SunNyia Rassmann (EHT)
Axel Rose (Linwood)
Alana Rosie (Somers Point)
Jackson Schwenker (Mays Landing)
Alayah Smith (EHT)
Adrianna Wheeler (Mays Landing)
Grade 2
Highest Honors
James Boyle (EHT)
Raquel Crespo (EHT)
Gabrielle DiSciascio (Somers Point)
Mathias Dye (EHT)
Ella Henigan (Somers Point)
Jonathan Ireland (EHT)
Tamara Kulov (EHT)
Jeremy Morillo (Pleasantville)
Caleb Norris (Linwood)
Luke Sabulao (Mays Landing)
Dylan Tardif (EHT)
Honors
Giovanna Altier (Northfield)
Jenessa Austin (Pleasantville)
Callie Carney (South Dennis)
Anthem Correa (EHT)
Eve Gibbs (EHT)
Ryleigh Gregas (Somers Point)
Isabelle Kiefer (EHT)
Melanie Libro (EHT)
Bisangha Ngwabi (EHT)
Anthony Ortez (Pleasantville)
Colton Ott (EHT)
Maxdiel Ramos (EHT)
Drew Remlein (EHT)
Gabriella Santos (EHT)
Grade 3
Highest Honors
Malani Christmon (Mays Landing)
Natalie Dickson (Vineland)
Chase Hagel (Absecon)
Nia Hyman-Meeks (EHT)
Honors
Adam Alobeidy (EHT)
Vaughn Burgan (EHT)
Mia Flores (Galloway)
Mia Gaffney (Galloway)
Hadassah Gonzalez (Galloway)
Gaebriel Hahn-Chaney (Mays Landing)
Brantley Haltom (Somers Point)
Peyton Hiller (Ventnor)
Gabriel Hudec (Pleasantville)
Benjamin Kelley (Mays Landing)
Layla McCarthy (EHT)
Rafael Patiag (EHT)
Malak Sawaid (Galloway)
Norah Sawaid (Galloway)
Elizabeth Schwenker (Mays Landing)
Alexander Tardencilla (EHT)
Maddox Wellman (EHT)
Caleb Wilson (Northfield)
Grade 4
Highest Honors
Leila Alobeidy (EHT)
Matthew Coates (EHT)
Honors
Gabriel Capito (Beesley’s Point)
Colton Carney (South Dennis)
Aiden Costantini (Mays Landing)
Adrian Hinchman (Ocean City)
Brandon Jorgenson (EHT)
Liam Larkin (Cape May Courthouse)
Raquel Mitchell (EHT)
Elliot Norris (Linwood)
Isabella Patiag (EHT)
Vanessa Rallo (EHT)
Jason Remlein (EHT)
Sophia Rose (Linwood)
Jasper Thompson (Hammonton)
Emilee VanAcker (Atco)
Grade 5
Highest Honors
Sophia Capito (Beesley’s Point)
Kalee Tardif (EHT)
Nathanael Thompson (Mays Landing)
Honors
Lily Boyle (EHT)
Julian Callaway (Pleasantville)
Josiah Christmon (Mays Landing)
Gabriel Correa (EHT)
Zion Dawkins (Somers Point)
Natalie Flores (EHT)
Mackenzie Flynn (EHT)
Keira Frontino (EHT)
Sawyer Gayeski (EHT)
Jude Gibbs (EHT)
Caedyn Hahn-Chaney (Mays Landing)
Victoria Hines (EHT)
Zahir Hollis (Mays Landing)
Jason Kelley (Mays Landing)
Kiara Loo (Pleasantville)
Garrett Martin (Mays Landing)
Mia Morales (Somers Point)
Luke Odell (EHT)
Nadia Pearson (EHT)
Thomas Potenski (EHT)
Isabella Santos (EHT)
Aidan Schlemo (Mays Landing)
Grade 6
Highest Honors
Calvin Costello (EHT)
Sophia Costello (EHT)
Amelia D'Anna (Northfield)
Gabriella Goodwin (Mays Landing)
Cole Hagerty (EHT)
Layla Kent (EHT)
Caden Kim (EHT)
Lydia McCarthy (EHT)
Joseph McCrae (Ocean City)
Marley Odell (EHT)
Joshua Oke (Williamstown)
Elliot Parker (EHT)
Austin Salcedo (Northfield)
Anyae Welch (EHT)
Honors
Angela Awad (EHT)
John Cook (EHT)
Paityn Kates (Vineland)
Grade 7
Highest Honors
Isabell Alford (EHT)
Zara Appiah (Mays Landing)
Aine Dorsey (EHT)
Sophia Johnson (Ocean City)
Taylor Murphy (EHT)
Ruth Oke (Williamstown)
Taylor Sutton (EHT)
Honors
Charlie Costello (EHT)
Rebecca DiMaio (EHT)
Autumn Loo (Pleasantville)
Makayla Tomlinson (Egg Harbor City)
Grade 8
Highest Honors
Zachary Fosbenner (Beesley’s Point)
Jackson Gayeski (EHT)
Ethan Haynes (EHT)
Rebecca Kelley (Mays Landing)
Evangelina Kim (EHT)
Ryleigh Martin (Mays Landing)
Kendall Murphy (EHT)
Alicia O’Donnell (EHT)
Haven Sanchez (EHT)
Noelle Thompson (Mays Landing)
Lillian VanAcker (Atco)
Honors
Riley Cook (EHT)
Ava Rose Leone (Woodbine)
Grade 9
Highest Honors
Moges Johnson (Ocean City)
Hunter Jorgenson (EHT)
Lauren Kent (Estell Manor)
Cruz Lewis (EHT)
Reyna Lewis (EHT)
Alexandra Lushina (EHT)
Paige Noble (EHT)
Tiana Purdy-Phillips (Somers Point)
Allison Schlundt (Northfield)
Cheyenne Schwenker (Mays Landing)
Annabelle VanAcker (Atco)
Honors
Daniella Ajayi (Pleasantville)
Madelynne DeNick (Mays Landing)
Benjamin Kimmerley (EHT)
Yumin “Sophia” Lee (Ocean View)
Sara One (EHT)
Grade 10
Highest Honors
Elizabeth Alford (EHT)
Hyeonjin Choi (EHT)
Hyeonbin “Joseph” Choi (EHT)
Andres Cores (EHT)
MinJun (Daniel) Kim (EHT)
Jinze “Leo” Li (EHT)
Shermia Liggins (Mays Landing)
Margaret Monroe (Galloway)
Honors
Quinn Schrag (Mays Landing)
Haley Whedbee (EHT)
Grade 11
Highest Honors
Kami DeNick (Mays Landing)
Kayla DeNick (Mays Landing)
Hyewon Ki (Galloway)
Haoshen (Katherine) Kong (EHT)
DoYeon (Bella) Lee (EHT)
Sydney Pearson (EHT)
Jia Peng (EHT)
Chloe Vogel (Northfield)
Cristen Winkel (EHT)
Honors
Isaac Hart (Woodbine)
Landon Shivers (Somers Point)
Rachel Whisman (Vineland)
Grade 12
Highest Honors
Josephine D'Anna (Northfield)
Emily Elgersma (Cape May Courthouse)
Lauren Harmon (EHT)
Paige Hoover (EHT)
Emily Kelley (Mays Landing)
Ashleigh Martin (Mays Landing)
Benjamin Noble (EHT)
Jiajie “Fiona” Xiao (EHT)
Honors
Ian Iaconelli (Absecon)
Daniel Roland (Somers Point)
Ping-Yu (Alex) Wang (EHT)
Kathryn Winder (Ocean View)
Lin Xiao (EHT)
