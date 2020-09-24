 Skip to main content
Artist from Ocean City Wins "Changing Seasons" Art on Asbury Show
Artist from Ocean City Wins "Changing Seasons" Art on Asbury Show

The winners of Art on Asbury's September show, "Changing Season's" are: 

1st Place: Sharon Egan, of Ocean City and Philadelphia, for the oil painting "Passing To The West"

2nd Place: Linda Kirshy, of Tuckahoe, for the pastel "Frozen In Tuckahoe"

3rd Place: Mark Thurber for the photo "O.C. Music Pier"

Honorable mention: Sue Rau, of Upper Township, for the watercolor "Late August Mist"

Honorable mention: Angela Thierman, of Linwood, for the acrylic work "Blue Marshes"

All the winning works may be viewed at the gallery and on Facebook.

 
