Artist from Ocean City Wins "Changing Seasons" Art on Asbury Show

The winners of Art on Asbury's September show, "Changing Season's" are:
1st Place: Sharon Egan, of Ocean City and Philadelphia, for the oil painting "Passing To The West"
2nd Place: Linda Kirshy, of Tuckahoe, for the pastel "Frozen In Tuckahoe"
3rd Place: Mark Thurber for the photo "O.C. Music Pier"
Honorable mention: Sue Rau, of Upper Township, for the watercolor "Late August Mist"
Honorable mention: Angela Thierman, of Linwood, for the acrylic work "Blue Marshes"
All the winning works may be viewed at the gallery and on Facebook.