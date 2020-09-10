Join your neighbors and friends for the 13th Annual West Cape May Borough Wide Yard Sale on October 17th from 9am – 2pm. Clean out your closets, attics, garages and sheds and join in the fun. Whether you are a buyer or a seller, the day promises to be an enjoyable way to welcome Fall and visit safely with your neighbors. The sale is sponsored by the West Cape May Environmental Commission, which means that there are no fees, or permits needed, the sale will be well advertised in local papers and signs will be put up around town. Sellers are encouraged to put a sign at the end of your street to point the way. Please note, there is no rain date. Please wear a mask and use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing to keep everyone in our community safe.
For Sellers :
• Do some Spring cleaning in your house, yard, garage and shed.
• Please register at Borough Hall or by calling (609) 884-1005 x 100.
• Have fun and SELL! SELL! SELL!
For Buyers:
• Visit www.westcapemay.us for a master list of all the yard sales properties.
• Plan your route for the day, so you don’t miss out on any bargains.
• Have fun and BUY! BUY! BUY!
Donating your “leftovers” makes cleaning up after the yard sale easy. There are many non-profit Thrift Stores in our area that may welcome a donation of used items.
West Cape May has scheduled their Bulk Trash pickup for Wednesday October 21st.
Included in Bulk Pick UP: Furniture, mattresses, boards, tied tree limbs and pieces of wood, not more than 5 feet in length, not more than 50 pounds.
NOT Included in Bulk Pick Up: Tree stumps, cast iron, metal pipes, demolition/construction material, cars or car parts, TV sets, computers, white items (refrigerators, sinks, etc.). For more information, please visit the Public Works Department Page on the Borough's website www.westcapemay.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.