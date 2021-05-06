An Innovative, Multicultural and Affordable Mental Health and Wellness Center opens its doors in South Jersey to help people affected by COVID-19

The Con-Vivir Wellness Hub, an initiative of Allies in Caring, will offer free and affordable in-person and virtual counseling and educational programs to foster resilience, promote healing, and bring people together in meaningful interactions. Services will be available in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language (ASL.) The Center Opening Celebration will take place on May 20 from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be on the same day at 11:30 am.

Hammonton, NJ: On Thursday, May 20, a new mental health center for the community will open its doors in South Jersey. The Con-Vivir (Spanish for "living well together") Wellness Hub intends to provide affordable mental health services and information about available resources to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Born out of nine years of experience providing services to disadvantaged and under-resourced communities, Con-Vivir will offer mental health services to people who frequently do not have access to them due to economic and language barriers. The Center will provide walk-in and virtual services and will be open after regular office hours. Con-Vivir will also offer career development training for un-and underemployed residents who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.