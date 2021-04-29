AMVETS Department of New Jersey is at 415 Shore Road in Somers Point. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

A veteran service officer is available by appointment only and can be reached at 609-526-4356.

AMVETS can be found on the web: www.amvets-nj.org

New members are always welcome. See website for details. Find AMVETS Department of New Jersey HQ — Veterans of America on Facebook.

AMVETS stands for American Veteran and is veterans helping veterans.

James Spreng, N.J. state commander, said, “We help keep the public informed of the sacrifices of our veterans past and present. Our work is to let our veterans know they are still being thought of by providing assistance for all veterans.”

Fred Vineyard, legislative director and veteran service officer said, “AMVETS fights to preserve veterans benefits and entitlements for all veterans.”

AMVETS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization relying on the support of the community to continue its mission of service to veterans. Anyone wanting to support AMVETS by way of a donation can do so via one of the following:

• See the webpage