All souls remembrance

The month of November is dedicated to honoring our loved ones who have gone home to the Lord. Because of the Corona Virus, our Remembrance Mass will take on a different format this year. We are setting aside this entire weekend of November 7th-8th to honor those who have died during the past year, October 2019 through October 2020. Those names will be inscribed on a scroll which will be on display on the altar all during November. During the Prayer of the Faithful at every weekend mass the names will be read aloud, the church bells will chime and the priest will close with a special blessing prayer. This way every departed soul will be remembered and everyone may experience this beautiful ceremony, either in person or virtually.