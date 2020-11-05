Adrienne I. Abbot, MSN, RN, Appointed Chief Nursing Officer at Cape Regional Health

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Cape Regional Health System has announced the appointment of Adrienne I. Abbot, MSN, RN as Chief Nursing Officer. As Chief Nursing Officer, Adrienne will provide oversight and leadership to patient care and clinical departments at Cape Regional Medical Center. Prior to joining the Cape Regional team, Adrienne served as Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer of Guthrie Corning Hospital in Corning, New York.

“We are very pleased to welcome Adrienne to Cape Regional Health System as Chief Nursing Officer. Adrienne’s career in nursing and patient care management spans over 20 years and has well prepared her for this new role,” state Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, President and CEO, Cape Regional Health System. “Her clinical expertise and strong leadership skills will greatly benefit Cape Regional Health System as we continue to grow and expand to serve our community.”

Adrienne earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing Leadership and Management and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Nurse Practice in Leadership and Management from Walden University, Minneapolis, MN. In addition, she is a certified Executive of Nursing Practice and holds Silver Level Certification in LEAN.

About Cape Regional Health System