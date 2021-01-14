ACUA to Offer Rutgers 2021 Environmental Stewards Program

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) is partnering with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension to offer its 2021 online Rutgers Environmental Stewards class, which educates volunteers about current environmental issues so they can help tackle environmental problems in their communities.
The program is designed for anyone who wants to learn about the science underlying key environmental issues in New Jersey. University experts are joined by colleagues from government and the non-profit sector who provide a crash course in New Jersey environmental protection. Topics covered include climate change, solid waste and recycling, soil health, energy conservation, water resource protection, land use policy, wildlife ecology and habitat conservation, among others.
In order to become a Certified Rutgers Environmental Steward, participants must complete a 60-hour internship of their choosing. The internship exposes the stewards to real-world environmental issues in their communities.
“Students learn about environmental issues from a panel of experts and get connected to tools to make a difference in their local community,” notes Amy Menzel, ACUA Communications Manager and Rutgers Environmental Stewards regional program coordinator. The program includes discussion, engaging activities and a volunteer project chosen by the participant. “Hosting the Environmental Stewards Program has been a great experience for the ACUA, and participants have gone on complete some incredible projects with their municipalities, local Green Teams and environmental organizations using the knowledge and resources they gain from the program,” Menzel added.
The five-month program is offered as a statewide, online class featuring regional discussions with a local coordinator. The class will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings starting January 26 and will run through June 1. Classes will convene as a group from 5-7 p.m. with a content expert who will cover that week’s topic. From 7-8 p.m., classes will break out into regions for the last hour to cover local issues and meet with their coordinator for further discussion and activities.
More information about the class and registration can be found on the website. For questions, contact Amy Menzel, regional coordinator for Atlantic, Ocean, Cape May, and Cumberland counties: amenzel@acua.com, 609-272-6934.