ACUA to Offer Rutgers 2021 Environmental Stewards Program

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) is partnering with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension to offer its 2021 online Rutgers Environmental Stewards class, which educates volunteers about current environmental issues so they can help tackle environmental problems in their communities.

The program is designed for anyone who wants to learn about the science underlying key environmental issues in New Jersey. University experts are joined by colleagues from government and the non-profit sector who provide a crash course in New Jersey environmental protection. Topics covered include climate change, solid waste and recycling, soil health, energy conservation, water resource protection, land use policy, wildlife ecology and habitat conservation, among others.

In order to become a Certified Rutgers Environmental Steward, participants must complete a 60-hour internship of their choosing. The internship exposes the stewards to real-world environmental issues in their communities.