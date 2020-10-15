 Skip to main content
ACAA Art In The Park • Colors of Absecon Reception
ACAA Art In The Park • Colors of Absecon Reception

Come join local and regional Artists and Artisan Crafters in our 6th Annual Art in the Park outdoor fine art show and sale on Saturday, October 17 from 10AM – 4PM.

Absecon Heritage Park, Mill Rd & New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ 08201, USA. Rain date 10.18.20

CDC guidelines and NJ mandates strictly applied. Masks required.

Fine Art • Artisan Crafter’s

Art Demonstrations • Pumpkin Painting

Wrapped snacks

Fantastic DJ Bill T.

and more!

Grab your lawn chair, bring your family and join us for a beautiful day of art, music and crafts at gorgeous Heritage Park.

This event is free to all! Support local art and crafts! Join us for a very special art reception featuring our 2020 ACAA Plein Air Participants

The Colors of Absecon 

The Colors of Absecon on Friday, October 16th at 5-8 pm. The Zen Gallery at Your CBD Store, Absecon, 790 White Horse Pike, Absecon NJ 08201. Music by Gregg Carpenter.

