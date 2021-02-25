Absegami senior named a finalist in the New Jersey Music Educators Association Young Composers Competition

Connor Morrissey, a senior at Absegami High School, was named a finalist in the New Jersey Music Educators Association Young Composers Competition. This competition has students from throughout the state submit original compositions in both instrumental and vocal divisions. Finalists were interviewed by panelist Patrick Burns of Montclair State University via zoom on January 30, an event that would typically take place at the NJMEA Convention in Atlantic City. Faculty from other New Jersey higher education institutions made up the rest of the panel.
“The clinic with Mr. Burns was a wonderful experience. I learned a lot about the nuances of compositional craft, and I look forward to incorporating these ideas into the rest of my musical career. I am also very grateful to Mr. O’Keefe and Absegami’s music program for providing a solid and nurturing foundation for my musical pursuits.” says Connor, age 18.
Connor’s piece for wind ensemble, “Providence”, was selected as one of only three submissions in the instrumental division to be featured in the session. This was the first time an Absegami student was represented at this level. This year, Morrissey was the only student from all of South Jersey to be named a finalist and is the first high school student from the region since 2011.
“We are extremely proud of Connor’s accomplishments in this festival, as he is an excellent representative of what our performing arts community at Absegami strives to represent. Working independently on a project of this magnitude is a huge undertaking, and to be recognized at that level is very impressive. It also serves as a reminder that even during the restrictive and changing educational landscape of remote and hybrid learning, students can be supported to find ways to challenge themselves, express themselves, and succeed.” says Patrick O’Keefe, Director of Bands at Absegami.
Recordings of each finalists’ compositions will be archived for NJMEA membership and Absegami’s band program plans to premier Connor’s piece in the spring. While many performance opportunities have been stifled by Covid 19 restrictions, the program at Absegami has remained active, beginning as early on as hosting a marching band festival in the fall and as recently as programming and recording their winter concert.
“Providing a well rounded music education for our students at Absegami is very important to us. We are proud to offer many programs, in addition to the traditional band and choir settings, that allow students to study and explore a variety of different components, including piano and instrumental music labs, as well as leveled music theory curricula. To see one of our students take some of these foundational skills and do so well makes the whole program proud.” says Leslie Madison, assistant principal and supervisor of music.
Morrissey plans to continue his study of music after graduation. A trombone player and vocalist, he will pursue a degree in music composition.