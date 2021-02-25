Absegami senior named a finalist in the New Jersey Music Educators Association Young Composers Competition

Connor Morrissey, a senior at Absegami High School, was named a finalist in the New Jersey Music Educators Association Young Composers Competition. This competition has students from throughout the state submit original compositions in both instrumental and vocal divisions. Finalists were interviewed by panelist Patrick Burns of Montclair State University via zoom on January 30, an event that would typically take place at the NJMEA Convention in Atlantic City. Faculty from other New Jersey higher education institutions made up the rest of the panel.

“The clinic with Mr. Burns was a wonderful experience. I learned a lot about the nuances of compositional craft, and I look forward to incorporating these ideas into the rest of my musical career. I am also very grateful to Mr. O’Keefe and Absegami’s music program for providing a solid and nurturing foundation for my musical pursuits.” says Connor, age 18.

Connor’s piece for wind ensemble, “Providence”, was selected as one of only three submissions in the instrumental division to be featured in the session. This was the first time an Absegami student was represented at this level. This year, Morrissey was the only student from all of South Jersey to be named a finalist and is the first high school student from the region since 2011.