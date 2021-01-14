Absegami HS Interact Club contributes to Atlantic County Mental Health Assoc.

Absegami’s Interact Club has benefited the community yet again by contributing to the Holiday Home Outreach Program, which was hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. This holiday event occurs annually in November, but this year the organization began accepting donations of table games to distribute to boarding homes throughout Atlantic County. The individuals living in these boarding homes live with mental health challenges and board games, puzzles, cards, as well as participating in other activities, help to reduce stress and help residents relax, socialize, and have fun together.