Absegami HS Interact Club contributes to Atlantic County Mental Health Assoc.
Absegami HS Interact Club contributes to Atlantic County Mental Health Assoc.

011421_gal_gamiclub IMG_0028

AHS Interact Adviser Ed Friend, left, and Atlantic County Mental Health Association Director Jamie L. Angelini.

 Julie Hazard / provided

Absegami’s Interact Club has benefited the community yet again by contributing to the Holiday Home Outreach Program, which was hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. This holiday event occurs annually in November, but this year the organization began accepting donations of table games to distribute to boarding homes throughout Atlantic County. The individuals living in these boarding homes live with mental health challenges and board games, puzzles, cards, as well as participating in other activities, help to reduce stress and help residents relax, socialize, and have fun together.

Atlantic County Mental Health Association Director Jaime L. Angelini gladly accepted the Interact Club's donation and commended the fact that high school students would prioritize this drive while we’re living through a world-wide pandemic.

“There are a lot of great drives that support many worthwhile causes during the holidays,” Angelini stated, “and we feel so grateful that the Absegami Interact Club chose to support this program, especially during a year of economic hardship.”

