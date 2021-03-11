AARP Chapter 710 of Sea Isle City Looks to the Future and Good Days Ahead

SEA ISLE CITY — On March 9, Mayor Leonard Desiderio briefly met with the Board of Directors of AARP Chapter 710 to present them with a check for $3,000 from the City. Though they have not met officially for nearly twelve months, the annual imbursement will support a variety of programs hosted by Chapter 710 in the year ahead (once COVID-19 restrictions are lessened and the group returns to their normal routines).

“This money will benefit the retired people of Sea Isle City by funding luncheons and other social events that will bring our senior community together,” said Chapter 710 President Tom Owings. “All of our members are eager to resume the activities we very much enjoyed in the past, and we are looking forward to many good days ahead.”

Under normal circumstances, the members of AARP Chapter 710 host meetings on the second Thursday of the month at 1:00 p.m. inside Sea Isle City’s Community Lodge at 300 JFK Boulevard. They also host monthly “Buffet and Bingo” social gatherings, they enjoy occasional bus trips to interesting destinations in the region, and they keep their members informed of important developments that impact retired citizens.

To learn more about AARP Chapter 710, phone President Tom Owings at 609-263-1453 or mail a letter to PO Box 22, Sea Isle City, NJ, 08243.