 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AARP Chapter 710 of Sea Isle City Looks to the Future and Good Days Ahead
0 comments

AARP Chapter 710 of Sea Isle City Looks to the Future and Good Days Ahead

  • 0
031121_gut_sic_aarp AARP Ch 710

Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio (standing, far left) is shown on March 9 presenting a check for $3,000 to AARP Chapter 710 President Tom Owings (standing, second from left) and other members of Chapter 710’s Board of Directors. The annual imbursement will help the group host a variety of events for retired residents in Sea Isle City. Shown with the Mayor and Mr. Owings are board members (seated, from left) Frank Podlaski, Treasurer Joe Robinson, Sis Borden, Joe Bellucci, Martin Kellich, and (standing, from left) Off-Site Coordinator Kathy Racz, Membership Chairperson Joyce Molter, Secretary Gerrie Crudele, Joe Robinson, Jr., Sunshine Committee Coordinator Monica Santarcangelo, Eileen Hagan, and Mayor’s Assistant Pattiann Ponichtera.

 Provided / Katherine Custer

SEA ISLE CITY — On March 9, Mayor Leonard Desiderio briefly met with the Board of Directors of AARP Chapter 710 to present them with a check for $3,000 from the City. Though they have not met officially for nearly twelve months, the annual imbursement will support a variety of programs hosted by Chapter 710 in the year ahead (once COVID-19 restrictions are lessened and the group returns to their normal routines).

“This money will benefit the retired people of Sea Isle City by funding luncheons and other social events that will bring our senior community together,” said Chapter 710 President Tom Owings. “All of our members are eager to resume the activities we very much enjoyed in the past, and we are looking forward to many good days ahead.”

Under normal circumstances, the members of AARP Chapter 710 host meetings on the second Thursday of the month at 1:00 p.m. inside Sea Isle City’s Community Lodge at 300 JFK Boulevard. They also host monthly “Buffet and Bingo” social gatherings, they enjoy occasional bus trips to interesting destinations in the region, and they keep their members informed of important developments that impact retired citizens.

To learn more about AARP Chapter 710, phone President Tom Owings at 609-263-1453 or mail a letter to PO Box 22, Sea Isle City, NJ, 08243.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat

Pleasantville blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News