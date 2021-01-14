A New Year, A New Estate Plan

We all make New Year’s Resolutions (though few of us stick to them- me included). A few weeks ago, I wrote about financial resolutions for the new year, but today I want to limit that to just estate planning. What moves do you need to make in 2021 in order to get your estate in order. If there is anything we learned from 2020, it’s that things can change very quickly in life, and not always for the better. As I’ve said before, settling a very well planned out estate is still a very stressful process, so dealing with one that wasn’t properly planned can be a nightmare. Here is a list of things that you should look to address in the coming year if you have not dealt with them in the last few years. Even if you have, they might be worth revisiting with your estate planning attorney.