4-H Hosts Unique Virtual Awards Ceremony to Recognize the Accomplishments of its Members

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program held its annual awards ceremony, the Clovers, to celebrate the 2019-'20 accomplishments of their youth members and adult club leaders Jan. 22. Due to the continuing pandemic and the need for social distancing, the ceremony was held virtually on Zoom.

Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator said, “For the past year we had to think outside the box to continue to provide worthwhile programs for our members and allow them to meet, socialize, and learn with each other even though we couldn’t gather in person, so virtual programs became our new normal for now.” Horner added, “Even though 4-H programs have been conducted differently, we thought it was even more important at this time to celebrate the accomplishments of our 4-H membership and acknowledge the extraordinary challenges that everyone faced this past year.”

One hundred sixty-six 4-H members and leaders were recognized during the 4-H Clovers award ceremony, with a total of 227 awards presented. At minimum, each 4-H member who participated in an activity or event received an achievement pin or a certificate.