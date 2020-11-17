103.7 WMGM Radio and The Community Foodbank team up for 13th Annual "Operation Help" event

LINWOOD — South Jersey’s most recognizable radio voices have once again teamed up with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to combat one of the biggest issues our region faces: hunger.

South Jersey’s biggest rock station, 103.7 WMGM Rocks, and its sister stations Kool 98.3, News Talk 1400 WOND and AM 1490 Sports Betting Radio are set to kick off the area’s 13th annual Operation Help campaign Saturday, Nov. 21, when much-needed food and monetary donations for the holidays will be collected. This year’s event will feature three days of live broadcasts benefiting the food bank and its 250 partner charities across South Jersey.

The event will begin at noon on Nov. 21 with 103.7 WMGM host Sean Patrick foregoing sleep and broadcasting live for 24 straight hours. “We receive a bunch of donations during that first 24 hours,” Patrick said. “For some reason people get a kick out of hearing me trying to stay coherent on the air with zero sleep.”