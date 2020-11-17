103.7 WMGM Radio and The Community Foodbank team up for 13th Annual "Operation Help" event

LINWOOD — South Jersey’s most recognizable radio voices have once again teamed up with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to combat one of the biggest issues our region faces: hunger.
South Jersey’s biggest rock station, 103.7 WMGM Rocks, and its sister stations Kool 98.3, News Talk 1400 WOND and AM 1490 Sports Betting Radio are set to kick off the area’s 13th annual Operation Help campaign Saturday, Nov. 21, when much-needed food and monetary donations for the holidays will be collected. This year’s event will feature three days of live broadcasts benefiting the food bank and its 250 partner charities across South Jersey.
The event will begin at noon on Nov. 21 with 103.7 WMGM host Sean Patrick foregoing sleep and broadcasting live for 24 straight hours. “We receive a bunch of donations during that first 24 hours,” Patrick said. “For some reason people get a kick out of hearing me trying to stay coherent on the air with zero sleep.”
“This is South Jersey’s biggest giving event and every year we’re amazed at the generosity of our listeners and area schools and businesses who all pull together to help out our neighbors in need,” said Paul Kelly, president and general manager of Longport Media. “Each year’s event has been bigger than the one before it, and there are more food insecure families in 2020 than we’ve ever seen,” said 103.7 WMGM morning show host Matt Murray.
There will be many different personalities broadcasting live from Operation Help throughout the three-day event, including News Talk 1400 WOND’s Scott Cronick (4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23), who has brought in an amazing amount of donations from both listeners and area businesses over the years. “What Scott accomplishes year after year is nothing short of inspiring for all of us as we all strive to do our part for those in need,” Kelly said.
Since 2008, Operation Help has raised more than $85,000 in cash donations and more than 60 tons of food, distributed by Community FoodBank to families in need throughout South Jersey. “We are deeply grateful to our friends at Longport Media and their listeners for their generosity and support,” said Denise Hladun, director of external affairs for the food bank. “Operation Help couldn't come at a more critical time, when the South Jersey communities we serve now lead the state in food insecurity. Approximately 93,000 people in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties face hunger, including one in four children.”"
For more information on Operation Help 2020, including items most in need for 2020, see 1037WMGM.com or the Operation Help 2020 event page on Facebook.
