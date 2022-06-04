Castellanos, Harper: Players take blame for Girardi's firing

Before he decided to fire manager Joe Girardi, Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski talked with members of the front office.

He ran it by owner John Middleton. But he didn't seek input from any players.

What if he had?

"It always comes down to the players because we're the ones that have to play," right fielder Nick Castellanos said Friday after Girardi was let go. "If the players were playing better, we'd have more wins and Joe would still have a job."

Several prominent team leaders, including Bryce Harper, echoed Castellanos' sentiment. The Phillies were 23-29 and 11 games out of first place after Friday's series-opening 10-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels, which isn't nearly good enough for a team with a $238 million payroll for luxury-tax purposes and a decade-long playoff drought.

Girardi paid for the disappointing start with his job. Although Dombrowski must know that replacing Girardi with bench coach Rob Thomson on an interim basis isn't going to turn the Phillies into a better defensive team or improve the bullpen, he's counting on it being a shock to the system for underachieving players.

"It better be," Castellanos said. "Because everybody in the clubhouse knows that (stuff) is not going well, so changes were made. It's a sad day when somebody loses their job because we're not performing, and I take that hard."

Said first baseman Rhys Hoskins: "Hopefully we get a little bump with this."

But midseason managerial changes are rarely effective. Not since the Colorado Rockies in 2009 has a team rallied to make the playoffs after firing its manager.

Harper is no stranger to managerial upheaval. In seven seasons with the Washington Nationals, he played for four managers: Davey Johnson, Matt Williams, Dusty Baker and Dave Martinez. Thomson will be his third manager in four years with the Phillies, following Gabe Kapler and Girardi.

So Harper wasn't particularly surprised the Phillies made a change. He said he spoke by phone with Girardi after the news broke.

"It definitely falls partly on the players," Harper said. "In all sports, the coach gets the dagger, (and) it's usually partly on the players and partly on the staff as well. It all comes down to winning, and we just haven't done that. There's not just blame on Joe. We haven't played to the best of our ability."

Thomson, 58, is a longtime coach on Girardi's staffs here and with the New York Yankees. But he also predates Girardi in the Phillies organization, having interviewed for the managerial job after the 2017 season and worked as Kapler's bench coach in 2018-19.

It's unclear how similar Thomson's philosophy will be to Girardi's because he has not managed previously in the majors. But his work ethic is legendary. As bench coach, he often would arrive at the ballpark by 2:30 a.m. to plan the day's schedule.

After firing Joe Girardi, it's up to Dave Dombrowski to fix the Phillies' biggest problems

"He's been in this organization for five years now," Harper said. "He knows the ins and outs. He brings that new voice. Maybe he's more open now since he is the manager and not the bench coach."

Critics piled on Girardi for his bullpen usage, specifically his refusal to call on a reliever more than two days in a row early in the season.

Thomson declined to say if he would have allowed closer Corey Knebel to pitch on a third consecutive day May 24 in Atlanta, a game the Phillies lost in gut-wrenching fashion after Girardi stayed with Nick Nelson in the ninth inning. But it does appear Thomson may be more flexible.

"We're now into June, and I'm not going to say we'd do it every time, but we'll take it case by case," Thomson said. "We're going to do it case by case."