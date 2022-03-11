Tags
Jersey Shore business owners preparing for summer are anxious to know whether they’ll have enough workers to stay open all season.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A group of parents and residents want a book removed from the library of the Charles Sandman Consolidated School, which inclu…
A large vaccine-freedom tractor-trailer convoy traveling south from North Jersey, similar to the one in Canada that halted daily life in Ottaw…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A teacher who was fired from William Davies Middle School last month following a prior arrest was arrested again — this ti…
ATLANTIC CITY — The likelihood of casinos opening in New York City concerns Atlantic City’s casino bosses, but they feel there is still time t…
ATLANTIC CITY — Just eight years ago, 29-year-old Lorenzo Smith Jr. was “borderline homeless,” the Atlantic City native said, moving between r…
MAYS LANDING — A man wanted in connection to a nearly three-decade-old homicide in Atlantic County was returned to the area from Mexico City o…
ABSECON — The NAACP and city leaders are continuing to push for an investigation to identify a City Council meeting attendee who used a racial…
Albertsons Cos., the parent company that owns Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Acme Markets, may be looking to unload some of its nearly two dozen …
Mayren-Guzman had gone with friends to Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 23, where he was allowed to enter and order liquor, despite being underage.
