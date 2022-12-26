 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cassadi van Horn

Van Horn

Barnegat

The junior finished with 176 assists, 133 digs and 35 aces, leading the Bengals in all three categories. She added 68 service points and 13 kills and helped Barnegat reach the South Jersey Group II final.

